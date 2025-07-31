Dharmasthala mass grave case: SIT digging underway on third day at marked burial sites amid rains

Mangaluru (Karnataka), July 31 Digging at the marked burial sites continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, despite rain, under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the mass grave allegations at a prominent pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district.

Of the 13 marked burial sites, excavation work is currently underway at sites numbered 6, 7, and 8.

Civic workers are being deployed to carry out the digging, while tehsildars, forensic science experts, and the complainant are also present at the site for monitoring.

SIT Chief Pronab Mohanty has stated that nothing has been recovered from the burial sites excavated so far.

However, reports have surfaced that sleuths recovered a red torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi from the first burial site.

Additionally, the whistleblower and complainant in the case has reportedly submitted a skull — allegedly excavated from the burial site — to the SIT.

Meanwhile, sources have said that the SIT has sought a list of police officers who have served at the Dharmasthala police station since 1995. The team is also collecting information on missing women and girls from across the state.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding SIT chief Pronab Mohanty’s name being shortlisted for central deputation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Bengaluru that if he is deputed to central services, he will be replaced as SIT Chief.

The Congress-led government is handling the mass grave allegations with caution, given the sensitivity of the issue.

Sources revealed that the state government has decided not to seek an interim report from the SIT regarding the progress of the investigation. Instead, the SIT has been directed to orally update Home Minister G. Parameshwara on its findings regularly.

Sources further added that the state leadership has briefed the party high command on the ongoing developments in the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT has opened an office and established a helpline for the public to share information related to the mass grave allegations.

It has released a dedicated phone number, WhatsApp number, and an email ID, urging the public to contact the team between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

Sources also indicated that the excavation of all 13 marked burial sites is expected to be completed within the next two days.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the authorities formed three teams to oversee the excavation.

The excavation will be carried out in the presence of three tehsildars. Since all three burial sites, among the 13 identified, are located within a reserve forest near the Nethravathi River, the SIT team is compelled to rely on manual labour for the excavation.

The complainant, who claims to have buried hundreds of bodies of women and young girls who were allegedly raped and killed, is also accompanying the SIT team.

He is being taken to the site wearing a suit and a mask to conceal his identity, as he perceives threats to his life and family.

