Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Viksit Bharat Buildathon, over 3 lakh schools participate

New Delhi, Oct 13 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Buildathon (VBB) 2025 in the capital, which saw participation of over 3 lakh schools, marking India’s largest ever school innovation challenge.

During the inaugural session, the Union Minister interacted with the students and complimented the schools and participating students from across the country for their enthusiastic participation.

The Union Minister stated that Viksit Bharat will be built on the shoulders of talented school students, emphasising that PM Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047 will be realised through transformative efforts like VBB. He also called upon the students to play an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

“Innovative ideas germinated from here will pave the way for creating new global models and finding solutions to pressing domestic and global challenges,” he said.

The inaugural session was also followed by a two-hour-long innovation challenge, which saw over students attend a live tinkering session, in which the students from classes 6 to 12 worked in teams to ideate and build prototypes around four themes- Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddhi.

A special highlight of the event was the School Spotlights, which saw 150 schools from remote regions, aspirational districts, hilly states and frontier areas, sharing their progress and their experiences.

The Union Minister also visited Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi Cantt., to interact with students and teachers.

Pradhan observed a range of innovative student projects and gained insights into their learning processes. Commending their creativity and enthusiasm, he encouraged the students to remain inquisitive and applauded their exceptional creativity, which will contribute actively towards the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

