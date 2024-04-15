Dharmendra Pradhan slams BJD govt in Odisha over 'poor spending' of mineral funds

Bhubaneswar, April 15 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday came down heavily on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha over poor spending of the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in industrial district Sundargarh.

In a post on X, the Union Minister alleged that the DMF fund meant for the development of education, communication and health in the tribal areas is being spent otherwise.

He was referring to a news report published in a local daily regarding the construction of a road by the villagers in Lahunipara block of Sundargarh district after the district administration gave no heed to their demands.

"A total of Rs 6,405 crore has been received under DMF in Sundargarh, a region rich in minerals, while only Rs 860 crore has been spent. Rourkela Police are buying Innova vehicles using the DMF fund. The boundary wall of Sundargarh's circuit house is being constructed while a road could not be built in Kapanda village in Badapurunapani Gram Panchayat under Lahunipada block of Sundargarh district.

"It is a matter of displeasure and regret that the villagers have to build the road by themselves," alleged Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that the district administration and state government have failed in fulfilling their responsibility in providing basic amenities to the people.

The Union Minister also raised questions about the claims of massive transformations under the more than two-decade-long BJD rule in Odisha.

"Is it the transformation of the 25-year-long rule of the state government when the residents of the mining areas for whom the DMF funds are meant are deprived of the basic civic amenities?" he questioned.

