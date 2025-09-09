Dharmendra Pradhan to join launch of IIM-Ahmedabad’s Dubai Campus on Sep 11

New Delhi, Sep 9 Inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad’s Dubai Campus will be the high point of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning on Wednesday, an official said.

Aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation in the education sector, Pradhan will engage with key UAE leaders, Ministers, policy-makers, academicians, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions to advance the partnership in education, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

On September 11, the Minister will participate in the inauguration of the Dubai Campus of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad together with his counterpart, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education.

Both Ministers will also discuss in detail the ongoing collaborations in the education sector between the two countries. Later, he will attend a Round Table Conference of the Indian Higher Education institutions in the UAE.

An Education Ministry official said in a statement that the two-day visit on September 10 and 11 is aimed at fostering Academic Excellence and Innovations, and exploring new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youths of both countries.

Pradhan will meet Sara Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), on Wednesday.

During his visit to IIT-Delhi’s Abu Dhabi Campus, he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre (First foreign Centre) and launch the PhD and B. Tech programmes.

The Minister will also interact with the students and faculty members, said the statement.

Later in the day, he will visit the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, attend the first anniversary of a private Indian university’s Dubai Campus.

As part of his engagements in Dubai, the Minister will also participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive at the Consulate, interact with CBSE school principals during a Teachers’ Day celebration, and launch Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools in the UAE, the statement said.

He will conclude his visit with interactions with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.

