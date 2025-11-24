Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Jaipur, Nov 24 Rajasthan’s Bikaner lost not just a former MP on Monday but a beloved figure whose emotional bond with the city often overshadowed his political missteps.

Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, carried the charm of a film icon into public life, and even in politics, he remained defined by affection, humility and a deep desire to help.

Though he spent limited time in Bikaner as a parliamentarian, Dharmendra made a lasting contribution by pushing forward the long-neglected Sursagar project.

Distressed by the condition of the lake during his election campaign, he personally took up the matter with then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and later met union ministers in Delhi to secure additional funds. He even allocated money from his MP quota to ensure the work progressed—an effort that residents still recall with gratitude.

His election campaign in 2004 also stood out for its grace. Facing Congress candidate Rameshwar Dudi in a tough contest, Dharmendra refused to attack him—even when asked directly.

Instead, he repeatedly called Dudi his “younger brother,” setting a rare example of civility in politics. Dudi reciprocated by avoiding personal criticism throughout the campaign, making the election one of the most cordial contests the region had witnessed. Dharmendra’s star power was unmistakable.

When the battle intensified, he brought his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol to Bikaner, drawing massive crowds and changing the mood in the urban pockets of the constituency. This surge of support helped him secure a 57,000-vote victory—powered largely by the overwhelming lead he registered in Bikaner city. Even as an MP, Dharmendra remained generous with his development funds. He consistently approved financial aid for local societies, institutions and community works.

Boards bearing his name still stand across Bikaner as reminders of projects completed during his tenure, most of them sanctioned on recommendations from party colleagues Satyaprakash Acharya and Kamal Vyas.

His unique relationships within the party added warmth to his public persona. Dharmendra often teased his election in-charge, Manikchand Surana, as “coat-wearing Netaji,” a nickname born out of affection rather than tension.

Though they occasionally disagreed, Dharmendra always acknowledged Surana’s meticulous planning and dedication. Perhaps the strongest testament to his popularity came not from politics but from people’s hearts.

For Bikaner, Dharmendra will be remembered not for the controversies that surrounded him but for the warmth he brought, the development he pushed, and the affection he expressed for both supporters and rivals.

His political journey may have been unconventional, but his bond with Bikaner remains deeply cherished.

