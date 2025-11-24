Dharmendra’s contribution to Indian cinema will inspire generations: Political leaders

New Delhi, Nov 24 Several political leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, on Monday expressed deep condolences over the passing of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, describing his demise as an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. They further added that his immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to his social media platform ‘X’ and wrote, “I received the extremely sad news of the passing of renowned Indian actor Shri Dharmendra ji. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. All will always remember his smile and his unforgettable character. I pray to God to grant peace to his departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family and countless fans to bear this immense loss.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief and wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences, stating, “The passing of popular film actor Dharmendra is tragic. This is an irreparable loss to the art and film industry. We pray to God to grant peace to his departed soul. We offer our humble tributes.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also wrote on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra ji. A legendary actor, he touched the hearts of millions with his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and countless admirers."

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan also paid an emotional tribute on X, writing, “Veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Deol, whom the entire nation affectionately cherished as He-Man and Dharam Paji, passed away today at the age of 89. The passing of this great pillar of Indian cinema is an irreparable loss to the film industry. His illustrious journey, spanning over six decades, touched the hearts of millions and elevated Hindi cinema to new heights. His passing is also deeply saddening for me personally. He treated me like family and fondly called me Biba Munda. His memories, his affection, and his personality will always inspire. Heartfelt tribute.”

NCP leader Supriya Sule also expressed her sorrow, saying, “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra. A true legend whose warmth, simplicity, and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to Hema ji, the Deol family, his friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray penned an elaborate tribute, stating, “Veteran actor Dharmendra ji passed away. In Indian cinema, it is often said that a ‘superstar’ has a period of storm and a period of decline. But Dharmendra ji is an exception. He delivered multiple superhit films, yet the title of superstar never overwhelmed him, nor did he allow it to. In the 1960s, a handsome young man named Dharmendra, with a strong physique, charming smile, and natural masculinity—but without any arrogance—appeared on the screen, and for several decades he ruled Hindi cinema.”

He further added, “How many people are fortunate enough to work with a director like Bimal Roy at the beginning of their career? Later, many great directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Chetan Anand, Ramesh Sippy, Raj Khosla, and Manmohan Desai believed Dharmendra should be their hero, which reflected his immense potential. In the complex world of cinema, he remained a straightforward man, which is why the common man always embraced him as their hero. Humble tributes to his memory from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.”

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also issued a heartfelt statement, saying, “The demise of veteran Hindi film actor Dharmendra has brought an end to a glorious era in Indian cinema, and the ‘He-Man’ of acting has passed away. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Dharmendra’s acting was characterised by naturalness, simplicity, and emotional power. His roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Satyakam, and Dillagi remain alive in the minds of audiences. Especially his role as Veeru in Sholay is immortal. His film journey symbolises hard work, dedication, and selfless love for cinema. He gave pure joy to generations of viewers. His passing is a great loss to the Hindi film industry. He won the Filmfare Award eight times in his distinguished career and was known as the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema due to his handsome personality and powerful acting. I pray that his family and fans find the strength to bear this loss.”

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed condolences on X, stating, “The legendary film actor Dharmendra is no more. My heartfelt condolences. It is a matter of great pride that he came to Mumbai from a humble background and left an indelible mark with his acting for 60 years. He played all kinds of roles, but I found his portrayals of a poet and writer in Bandini and Anupama particularly impressive. I also met other members of his family, and he was a respected Member of Parliament. My condolences and humble tribute.”

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also mourned his passing, writing, “The news of the demise of Dharmendra ji, a veteran actor of Indian cinema and Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner, is extremely sad. With his remarkable talent, simplicity, and dedication, Dharmendra not only brought characters to life on screen but also left an indelible mark on millions of hearts. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry, but his personality, warmth, and vibrant style will remain immortal. My deepest condolences to his family, fans, and the entire film industry in this hour of grief.”

