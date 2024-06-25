DHFL-Yes Bank case: SC asks Bombay HC to dispose of Pune builder Bhosale's bail plea

New Delhi, June 25 The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to assign a bench for the disposal of a bail plea filed by Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in a money laundering case linked to the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case.

A vacation bench, headed by Justice Manoj Misra, took note of the submission that the matter was repeatedly being adjourned before the high court due to paucity of time or non-availability of the counsel representing the other side despite being listed 5-6 times first on the board.

“In these circumstances, we dispose of this petition (seeking release on bail on grounds of delay) by requesting the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to assign a bench for disposal of the bail application if a request is made by the petitioner through a proper application in that regard," ordered the Bench, also comprising Justice S.V.N. Bhatti.

The apex court said that it was not inclined to pass any direction for “expeditious” disposal of the bail plea and that the petitioner should approach the assigned bench of the Bombay High Court with such a request.

The Bombay High Court, in an order passed on May 17, directed Bhosale to be released on bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI. The Pune-based realtor was arrested by the CBI in May 2022 and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL scam.

Bhosale, the founder of the ABIL Group, has been accused of allegedly routing ill-gotten money through his Maharashtra-based real estate companies. In 2018, Bhosale had received around Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL. It was said that it was consultancy charges received by him. The ED probe revealed that Bhosale didn't provide any consultancy service to DHFL and the money received by him was nothing but alleged proceeds of crime. The ED had attached the assets worth Rs 164 crore of Bhosale under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

