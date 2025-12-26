Dhirendra Shastri calls for vigilance over fresh lynching in B’desh, slams Baghel’s allegations

Raipur/Bhilai, Dec 26 Spiritual orator and chief of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, calling them "unfortunate" and warning of the potential extinction of the minority community there.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur upon arrival for a five-day Hanumant Katha event at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai, scheduled till December 29, Shastri described the ongoing religious discourse as "auspicious" while shifting focus to international concerns.

After the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, another Hindu man was assaulted by a mob in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district late on December 24. The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mandal alias Samrat, was beaten at Hosaindanga Old Market in Pangsha Upazila and died shortly after the attack.

Shastri highlighted fresh incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Amrit Mandal and the earlier killing and burning of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over blasphemy allegations, amid broader unrest.

"This is the second such incident," Shastri said, appealing to Hindus across India to remain vigilant and unite. "If we don't come to their aid now, Hindu unity will mean nothing."

He urged the government of India to intervene decisively, advocating for mechanisms to deport illegal immigrants, particularly referencing Rohingya refugees, while opening pathways for persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus to seek refuge in India.

"If no significant steps are taken, the identity of Hindus in Bangladesh will be in grave danger - they could face forced conversions or worse," he warned, emphasising that the situation serves as a cautionary tale for India.

Shastri also addressed allegations levelled by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has criticised him in the past over issues like superstition and religious narratives.

Baghel has questioned why Shastri is opening a cancer hospital if he claims spiritual powers to heal patients. Defending his work, Shastri clarified that he does not hoard donations.

"Whatever offerings we receive are channelled into social welfare - facilitating marriages for underprivileged girls, building cancer hospitals, and other charitable initiatives."

He added a philosophical note: "What can be achieved through divine grace should be done that way, but medical needs require medicine - that's why we're establishing hospitals. Church is not a remedy for everything."

The spiritual leader's remarks come amid heightened India-Bangladesh tensions over minority safety, with protests in several Indian cities demanding protection for Hindus. His Bhilai event has drawn huge crowds.

