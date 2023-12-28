Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Here Are 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Business Tycoon

Today marks the 92nd birth anniversary of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, a luminary in India's economic history and the founder of Reliance Industries Limited. Born in Gujarat's Chorwad to a village schoolteacher, Dhirubhai's journey from a dispatch clerk in Aden to the helm of one of the world's powerful conglomerates is a tale of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

In the 1950s, Dhirubhai commenced his career with A. Besse & Co. in Aden, managing the company’s oil-filling station. His ambition soared, envisioning the establishment of a refinery. However, in 1958, he returned to Bombay, now Mumbai, laying the foundation for an extraordinary entrepreneurial expedition.

Key Highlights of Dhirubhai Ambani's Journey: