Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Here Are 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Business Tycoon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2023 10:23 AM2023-12-28T10:23:17+5:302023-12-28T10:28:01+5:30
Today marks the 92nd birth anniversary of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, a luminary in India's economic history and the founder of Reliance Industries Limited. Born in Gujarat's Chorwad to a village schoolteacher, Dhirubhai's journey from a dispatch clerk in Aden to the helm of one of the world's powerful conglomerates is a tale of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.
In the 1950s, Dhirubhai commenced his career with A. Besse & Co. in Aden, managing the company’s oil-filling station. His ambition soared, envisioning the establishment of a refinery. However, in 1958, he returned to Bombay, now Mumbai, laying the foundation for an extraordinary entrepreneurial expedition.
Key Highlights of Dhirubhai Ambani's Journey:
Reliance Commercial Corporation: In the 1950s, Dhirubhai embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by trading spices under the banner of Reliance Commercial Corporation. He strategically expanded into various commodities, distinguishing himself by offering superior quality products at smaller profit margins compared to competitors.
Textile Venture - Naroda Mill: Dhirubhai's vision led to the establishment of the first Reliance textile mill in 1966 in Naroda, focusing on synthetic textiles. By 1975, the Naroda mill gained international recognition as one of India's premier textile facilities, achieving excellence even by global standards.
Reliance Goes Public: Undeterred by the reluctance of nationalized banks, Dhirubhai took Reliance public in 1977. His belief in democratizing wealth and involving the middle-class investors in the stock market was groundbreaking. This move marked a pivotal moment in India's financial landscape, making stock market participation accessible to the masses.
Diversification and Petrochemical Behemoth: Building on his experiences in Yemen, Dhirubhai expanded Reliance into plastics and power generation. In 1991, he established Reliance Hazira, a petrochemicals hub, making it the largest private sector investment in India at that time. Despite challenges, the Jamnagar facility, commissioned in 1999, showcased his acumen in managing a project of global magnitude at a cost lower than the prevailing benchmark.
Legacy and Padma Vibhushan: In the mid-80s, Dhirubhai handed over the reins to his sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani. His vision and leadership, however, continued to guide the company until shortly before his passing in Mumbai on 6th July 2002. Posthumously, he received the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his exceptional contributions to trade and industry.