Dhoni's school boy fan writes 'Thala' in exam paper; suspended

New Delhi, Dec 7 A Delhi boy has been suspended from his school after he wrote 'Thala' as answer to every question on his answer sheet in the Math exam.

It was learned that the boy, Gajodhar, wrote 'Thala' to pay respect to his "idol", former India cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A few days ago, he appeared in a mathematics exam. According to sources, he wote 'Thala' in response to every question in his answer sheet.

'Thala' is a Tamil word which means 'head' or 'leader'. It is used by the people of Tamil Nadu to refer or to address someone whom they admire or respect.

Dhoni earned this nickname while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, a school official said while there was nothing wrong in being a fan of any eminent personality, "what Gajodhar did comes under bad conduct".

"The student should have taken his examination seriously... he eventually failed in the exam and got suspended," he said.

