Diarrhea Cases Surge: Jharkhand Administration Sends Medical Team to Patamda Village

The East Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand dispatched a medical team to the Patamda block on Monday following reports of 36 diarrhea cases from a village. Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal directed the team to proceed to Kashidih Tola in Sunderpur village to ensure that affected patients receive appropriate treatment.

A member of the team, Dr Asad, an epidemiologist, said the villagers complained of stomachache, vomiting and loose motion. Out of the 36 patients affected, 13 were admitted to the Patamda Community Health Centre, seven to Ganga Memorial Hospital, three to Gurunanak Hospital, and one to Bandwan, while another was referred to MGM Hospital. The condition of the remaining patients, who are receiving treatment in the village, is reported to be stable.

A 60-year-old woman had previously died from diarrhea in the village on October 21, and another case was reported in Kashidih Tola on October 26. He said water samples from three tube wells from Kashidih Tola were collected for examination and instructed the block administration to make arrangements for drinking water from an alternative source.

