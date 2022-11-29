Dibrugarh: Assam Medical College suspends 2 students for ragging juniors

The Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh has suspended two students for allegedly indulging in the ragging of a Post Graduation (PG) student of the University's Commerce department.

An official order dated November 21 read that the college management on the basis of the report of its Anti Ragging Committee had found the accused persons-- Dr Sayan Mukherjee and Dr Saket Saraf-- both the students of the 2021-22 batch, guilty of harassing junior PG students mentally as well as physically.

It further said that on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the college has suspended the accused two students from attending classes and academic privileges for six months, and they have also been expelled from the hostel immediately.

Earlier on Monday, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed that he had ordered a Magisterial inquiry into a similar incident of ragging at the Dibrugarh University and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.

In the Dibrugarh University case the PG student, Anand Sharma, was critically injured after he reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel building to save himself from the alleged brutal assault by seniors of the University. He was then immediately rushed to a private hospital.

Notably, Dibrugarh University has also suspended as many as 18 students involved in the ragging of Anand Sharma.

Condemning the ragging incident, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Monday also asked the Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action against the culprits.

"We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister had said.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh district police had also apprehended three persons for allegedly ragging juniors at the Dibrugarh University.

"We have apprehended three persons so far. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dibrugarh district, Shwetabk Mishra told ANI.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to students to say "NO to Ragging".

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

( With inputs from ANI )

