'Did no rape case occur during BJP’s tenure', CM Siddaramaiah on B'luru woman case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 21 After the BJP slammed the Congress government over the law and order situation as a woman in central Bengaluru was allegedly gang-raped and robbed, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned whether no rape cases were reported during the tenure of the previous government.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Were there no incidents of rape during the BJP's tenure? Rape incidents should not happen. Women must be provided protection. However, in society, anti-social elements will engage in such acts. Strict action will be taken against them.”

The incident of the gang-rape of a woman waiting for a bus at K.R. Market in Bengaluru came to light on Tuesday. The victim lodged a complaint with the Women's Police Station in the Central Division, stating that she was sexually assaulted and her gold jewellery, mobile phone and cash were snatched.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday around 11.30 p.m. near Godown Street in the K.R. Market area. The police have detained one person in connection with the incident and are interrogating him.

The victim was waiting for a bus near K.R. Market late at night to travel to the Yelahanka locality. She had asked the accused about the availability of buses to her destination. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused, pretending to be helpful, told her they knew where the bus would stop and led her along.

The suspects took her to Godown Street, where they sexually assaulted her and robbed her. The police have collected CCTV footage from the area and launched a manhunt for the accused. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Commenting on the incident, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led government in the state for its failure to maintain law and order. “Karnataka has turned into a haven for robbers and rapists,” he stated.

“Karnataka, once known for its culture, values, and safety, is now alarmingly gaining notoriety as a hub for dacoity and atrocities. The report of a gang-rape and robbery of a lone woman waiting for a bus near K.R. Market in the capital city, Bengaluru, is an extremely heinous and inhumane incident. This highlights the state's deteriorating law and order situation, rendering it incapable of protecting women," he charged.

"The series of murders, robberies, crimes against women, and rape cases have left civil society in despair and demonstrate the anarchic situation in the state. If such incidents continue to recur, there is no doubt that the people will rise and teach this government a lesson. The BJP Karnataka is committed to fighting for the safety and security of the state's law and order," he underlined.

