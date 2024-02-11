Didn’t come to Jhabua for campaign, MP already shown its mindset in Assembly poll: PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had not come to Jhabua to sound the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Citing the BJP’s resounding victory in the Assembly election held in November last year, he said the people of Madhya Pradesh have already given their mandate to the BJP.

The way people of Madhya Pradesh have given their mandate to the BJP in the Assembly election, it already suggests the mindset of the people.

The BJP registered a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election by winning 163 out of 230 assembly seats, while the Congress was reduced to 66 seats against 114, it had won in 2018.

“People of Madhya Pradesh have shown their mindset in the state assembly election. I would once again thank you for your enormous support, and I assure that I will return to you with development works,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the BJP has set a target for 370 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general election. He gave a mantra for BJP workers on how to make it. He asked BJP workers to visit every booth and make an effort to aid 370 more voters, which will ensure to achieve the target.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Modi said the BJP will make a clean sweep by winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. “Madhya Pradesh has been a 'BIMARU' state, but the double-engine government of the BJP has uplifted it from that tag with developments in the past 10 years. The process of uplifting tribals was started when the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led the BJP government. Tribals are not vote banks for the BJP,” he added.

During his visit to Jhabua, a tribal-dominated region in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 90 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries under the various government schemes such as Aahar Anudan and Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. Under the Aahar Anudan scheme, Rs 1000 was provided monthly to the women beneficiaries of particularly vulnerable tribal groups Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya of the state.

Under the public services delivery, Modi also expanded the cyber-tehsil scheme in all 55 districts of the state. The scheme is an initiative of the state government in which the transfer of land and mappings are made paperless, faceless and online.

