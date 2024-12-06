Different political programmes in Kolkata on Babri demolition day

Kolkata, Dec 6 Different political parties in West Bengal, ruling and opposition, were organising different programmes in Kolkata throughout Friday to observe the Babri mosque demolition day.

The Trinamool Congress will observe 'Sanhati Diwas (Unity Day) by organising rallies and meetings in the state throughout the day.

Unlike previous years, this time there will be no centralised programmes. Trinamool Congress will organise small rallies and meetings in blocks, municipalities and municipal corporations.

There will be no proceedings of the Winter Session of the State Assembly on Friday to ensure that the ruling party legislators can participate in the 'Sanhati Diwas' programmes in their respective areas.

Though the Babri Mosque Demolition Day was observed every year on December 6 since the Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal in 2011 ending the 34-year Left Front rule, the proceeding of the Assembly session has not been suspended for a day for that purpose.

The BJP has opposed the ruling party's decision to suspend the proceedings of the House for a day.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the state unit of BJP will hold Shaurya Diwas (Pride Day) on Friday.

Besides holding different programmes throughout the day, the BJP will organise a centralised rally from Shyambazar five-point crossing to Sinthi Crossing, both in North Kolkata, which will be led by Suvendu Adhikari.

All India Secular Front (AISF), having only one representative in the state Assembly, decided to observe the Babri Mosque Demolition Day as 'Dhikkar Diwas' (Condemnation Day). The party will organise two programmes at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district and Bhangar in South 24 Parganas.

