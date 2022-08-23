Differently-abled girl held 'captive' at BJP leader's home rescued

Ranchi, Aug 23 A differently-abled girl who was allegedly held 'captive', and subjected to physical and mental abuse for many years, has been rescued by the police from the house of a BJP leader here, the police said.

The girl, identified as Sunita, was working as a domestic help at the residence of Seema Patra, whose bio on a social media page reads member of national working committee of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and the Jharkhand convenor of "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" campaign.

According to the police, Sunita was working at Patra's house for the last eight years.

It has been learnt that Seema's husband, Maheshwari Patra, is a retired IAS officer. Their residence is located in the upscale Ashok Nagar locality of Ranchi.

Police said that the girl somehow managed to send a text message to one Vivek Baksi about her torment. He then informed the police and eventually a team was set up to rescue the girl from Patra's residence.

The girl hails from Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Her medical examination has been conducted, and the police would be recording her statement soon.

The development has taken everyone by surprise as Seema Patra identifies herself as the convenor of a key government programme that strives to empower girls and women.

She has posted many pictures along with several senior BJP leaders on her social media page.

