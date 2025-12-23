Digital complaint filing to be highlight of National Consumer Day celebrations tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 23 On the eve of National Consumer Day 2025, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Tuesday that its consumer redressal portal e-Jagriti has improved case resolution with over 1.35 lakh complaint filings, more than 1.31 lakh case disposals, and over 2.81 lakh users.

Till mid-November, at least 1,400 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) were among the users of the portal, launched on January 1, 2025, said an official statement.

The Ministry said a total of 466 complaints were filed by Non-Resident Indians from countries including the United States (146), the United Kingdom (52), the UAE (47), Canada (39), Australia (26), and Germany (18).

Highlighting the preparation for the National Consumer Day celebrations on Wednesday, the statement said this year’s theme is "Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice".

The events will feature a series of launches, recognitions, and announcements aimed at strengthening consumer protection, awareness, and institutional capacity, it said.

The programme will highlight progress in digital grievance redressal, quality assurance, legal metrology, and consumer awareness, while fostering collaboration among key institutions.

Highlighting the gains from e-Jagriti, the Ministry said that the consumer redressal portal has improved case resolution, as 10 states and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recorded over 100 per cent disposal.

The National Consumer Helpline now resolves over 12 lakh complaints annually with support from 1,169 partners, it said.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, represents a significant reform in the safeguarding of consumer interests in India. Enacted on July 20, 2020, it supersedes the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 and introduces a more contemporary framework for dispute resolution and marketplace accountability.

The Act establishes a three-tier adjudicatory structure for consumer dispute resolution: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (District Forum), the first tier, located at the district court, adjudicates complaints involving deficiency in service and quality claims up to Rs 50 lakh.

State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (State Commission), the second-tier, state-level body, deals with complaints exceeding Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 2 crore.

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (National Commission), the apex tier operating at the national level, addresses complaints involving complaints above Rs 2 crore.

The Ministry also supports a Consumer Welfare Fund that aims to support initiatives that protect consumer interests and strengthen the consumer movement across the nation.

Financial assistance is extended to states and union territories for the establishment of a Consumer Welfare Corpus Fund, with contributions structured on a 75:25 ratio, and on a 90:10 ratio for Special Category States and designated Union Territories, said the statement.

Activities related to consumer awareness are funded through the interest accrued on this corpus. During the financial year 2024-25 (as of December 31, 2024), an amount of Rs 38.68 crore has been released to the states/UTs, said the statement.

