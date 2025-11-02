Digital Life Certificate campaign 4.0 aims to reach 2 crore pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 2 The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign 4.0 aims to reach two crore pensioners across more than 2,000 cities and towns through a saturation-based outreach approach, the government said on Sunday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is slated to attend the SBI Mega Camp under the Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0 at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.

He will interact with pensioners availing the DLC facility through face authentication and witness demonstrations by various stakeholder organisations, including State Bank of India, India Post Payments Bank (DoP), UIDAI, and NIC.

The DIC is a key initiative under the Government’s vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners, aligned with the Digital India and Ease of Living missions.

The campaign emphasises the use of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication technology, enabling pensioners to submit their Life Certificates conveniently without requiring biometric devices.

Special focus is being given to super senior and differently-abled pensioners through India Post Payments Bank’s (Department of Posts) doorstep DLC service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted how Digital India initiatives like the Digital Life Certificate have simplified the pension process for senior citizens across the country.

The campaign brings together all major stakeholders including Banks, India Post Payments Bank, UIDAI, MeitY, NIC, CGDA, Railways and Pensioners’ Welfare Associations to work collaboratively for achieving digital inclusion of pensioners.

The NIC DLC Portal provides real-time monitoring of DLC generation by various agencies.

The government continues to remain committed to ensuring ease of living and digital empowerment of pensioners through sustained reforms and technology-driven initiatives such as the Digital Life Certificate Campaign.

The Digital Life Certificate Campaign has revolutionised pension disbursal, according to Dr Singh. Singh earlier noted that the campaign roped in technology to make it easier for elderly to get their pensions. It also abolished several outdated rules that were hindering the process.

