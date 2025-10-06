Digvijaya Singh condemns ‘mentality’ behind attack on CJI

Bhopal, Oct 6 Calling it a disrespect of a Dalit, Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday condemned the “mentality” behind the object-throwing attempt at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai in his courtroom in the morning.

“I condemn the incident and the mentality which led to the incident,” Singh told IANS.

“Will such incidents take place just because a Dalit is occupying the topmost judicial post?” he asked.

“I criticise the incident in the strongest terms and seek punishment for the perpetrator,” he said.

Talking about the announcement of Bihar election dates, the Congress leader hit out at the manipulation of electoral rolls in the state and said the “vote chori” has been proved.

“The anger among the voters is going to work in favour of the Opposition and reflect in the Bihar results on November 14,” he said.

He described unemployment, inflation and poverty as the biggest election issues in the country. “The poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer,” he said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sympathising with the poor.

The Congress leader also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and questioned PM Modi’s claim in his I-Day speech that the organisation was the world’s largest NGO.

“Is the RSS a registered NGO? Is it authorised to collect money?” he asked, also raising questions on the legality of the creation of the Prime Minister Cares Fund.

“The government has been unable to give any clarification on the Supreme Court’s query on the provision under which the Fund has been created,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh alleged that PM Modi is more interested in retaining power and not bothered about the Constitution, religion or rules and regulations.

Slamming the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for the recent deaths of children allegedly due to a toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara, the Congress leader demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Health Minister.

The Congress leader criticised the state government for giving a clean chit to the culprits and washing its hands of them by punishing some officials.

“How have poisonous cough syrups come to the market? This is an administrative failure,” he said, hitting out at the free sale of cough syrups without prescription or inspection by the drug control authorities.

