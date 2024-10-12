Digvijaya Singh's nephew booked for obstructing public servant

Bhopal, Oct 12 Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's nephew Aditya Vikram Singh has been booked for 'obstructing public servant in the discharge of their public functions'.

As per the information, Aditya Vikram Singh, who is the son of former MLA Lakshman Singh (younger brother of Digvijaya Singh), misbehaved with the cops when they were carrying out a social campaign in Raghogarh on Friday.

A group of college students, who participated in the programme, were doing a 'nukkad natak', which was the part of MP Police's campaign for social awareness - 'mai hun abhimanyu'.

The 'nukkad natak' was being staged at Kenra Bank Chowk in Raghogarh, which resulted traffic snarls. In the meantime, Aditya Vikram Singh's car was passing through and he had to wait for few minutes, which annoyed him enough.

Aditya Vikram Singh moved out of his car and asked students doing 'nukkad natak' to leave the place immediately. A woman cop meanwhile, came and asked Aditya Vikram Singh to let the children continue.

A video shared by MP BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal, shows that Aditya Vikram Singh was smoking cigarette and blowing puff on cop's face. The cop is said to be in-charge of Raghogarh police station, who was also heard requesting Singh to leave the place.

In the viral video, Singh was heard saying, "kanoon tujhe jyada pata hai ya mujhe? Pointing towards the cop arguing with him, Singh said, "Iska name kya hai?"

In the meantime, one of his loyalists came and told the police that he (Aditya) is the son of Chhote Raja Saheb (Lakshman Singh) and this entire Raghogarh belongs to him.

A policeman requested him to leave the place, saying, " We understand that Raghogarh is yours but this is not the way to talk."

Singh pointed toward the cop and said, "Tu chup baith. Mera phone de."

The cop then said, "aap acchhe se bat kariye".

Singh then said, "kahe ka dhang be. Gadi aagayi. Chal hat…"

