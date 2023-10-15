Digvijaya Singh's 'resignation letter' sparks off controversy, Congress lodges complaint

Bhopal, Oct 15 Hours after the Congress released its first list of 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday, controversy broke out after a "resignation letter" of veteran leader and former Chief Minister Digivjaya Singh surfaced on social media.

The letter, which the Congress termed fake, purportedly had Digvijaya Singh saying that he was very disappointed with distribution of the tickets and he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The Congress state unit filed a police complaint on Sunday, claiming that a fake letter was made viral on social media to create the impression that the senior leader has quit.

"My self-respect has been hurt as the dedicated workers have been cold-shouldered. With a heavy heart I am announcing the decision to snap my connection with the party. I resign from the primary membership and all other posts. Please accept my resignation," the letter read.

However, the veteran leader clarified that he has not resigned from the party, and accused the BJP of circulating a fake letter in his name.

"The BJP is good at speaking lies. I took membership of Congress in 1971 after being influenced by the party's ideology and not for any post. I will be with the Congress till my last breath. I am getting a complaint registered with the police," he said.

He also asked state police to take strict action against those who circulated "fake" letters in his name.

"DGP MP, will you file an FIR against these liars," Digvijaya Singh posted on his social media account.

Earlier in the day, the Congress released the first list of its 144 candidates, including Singh's son and sitting legislator Jaivardhan Singh, for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled on November 17.

