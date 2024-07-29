Dilip Jaiswal takes charge as Bihar BJP president

Patna July 29 Dilip Jaiswal, the newly appointed president of the BJP's Bihar unit, took charge on Monday.

The central leadership of the BJP appointed him to this position on July 25. Following his appointment, he travelled to Delhi to meet top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He returned to Patna on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and supporters gathered at Patna airport in the morning to welcome Jaiswal in grand style. Prominent leaders such as former state president and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, Prem Kumar, and others were present at the airport.

Upon arrival, Jaiswal went to the BJP office in an open jeep. Party supporters lined several intersections along the route, welcoming him with garlands.

"We wholeheartedly welcomed our state president. We aim for the NDA to win 225 seats in the next assembly election. BJP was strong in the past and will become even stronger during Dilip Jaiswal's tenure as state president. He knows the organization well, having served as treasurer of BJP for 20 years,” said Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, BJP MLA from Bipsi assembly constituency in Madhubani district.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said: “the BJP is a party where every booth-level worker is important to us. The party entrusted me with the significant responsibility of state president in the past, and when the government changed, I was made the deputy chief minister of Bihar. I want to assure the new state president that we are with you, and that support of the state government is also with you. I am fully confident that Dilip Jaiswal will elevate the BJP to a top position in Bihar.”

