'Dilli Chalo' protest march by farmers stayed till Feb 29

Chandigarh, Feb 23 With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.

However, the farmers will continue to stay at the interstate borders, farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media at Khanuari border.

