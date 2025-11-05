Dindori Accident: 12-Year-Old Girl Among Four Killed in Truck-Motorcycle Collision in Madhya Pradesh

Dindori​​​​​​​, Madhya Pradesh (November 5, 2025): Four people, including a couple and a 12-year-old girl, died when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on Wednesday. The accident happened near Kohani Deori village on Jabalpur Road in the Shahpura area.

Four persons, including a girl, killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh: Police. pic.twitter.com/4sJoufmCVI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

The deceased were identified as Nan Singh Parste (28), his wife Saroj (22), Champa Bai (19) and Priya Parste (12).

"A man and two women died on the spot. The seriously injured girl was declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Shahpura," Assistant Sub-Inspector Sheikh Azad told PTI.

The truck has been impounded. Police are searching for the driver.