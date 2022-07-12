Dinesh Rao attack BJP over Goa Congress crisis

The crisis over Goa Congress is not over yet. However, the party's state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has directly targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling it a 'flop operation Kamal'. He also leveled allegations against former chief minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat. Some key leaders of the party had gone out of contact on Sunday. This raised the possibility that he was preparing to relocate.

Speaking to a news portal, Rao said, 'Who is loyal to us and who is defecting? We know this. The BJP made another attempt, but that sapshell failed. Despite the pressure, our young and first-time MLAs are with us. The conspiracy has been going on since last month."

Rao alleged that the MLAs were under pressure from various quarters, including mines, coal and industries. Not only that, Congress has 7 MLAs, Rao has also confirmed. Rao also said that four leaders were not with the party. They include Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik and Delia Lobo. Also, Rao said, "It is a shame that the BJP has come down to such a low level to attract ministers."

Rao said, "BJP's Operation Kamal has failed. They tried but they did not succeed. In fact, the BJP, like Maharashtra, had planned to oust two-thirds of the party's MLAs from 25 to 33. If that had happened, the BJP would have won 40 out of 40 seats. It would have been 33 and the opposition would have been free. Not only that, the BJP leaders who approached the Congress MLAs not only talked to them about money, but also threatened them with ED and income tax raids, Rao alleged."