'Directionless 55-year-old youth leader': Madan Rathore reacts to Rahul's remarks on Army, ECI

Jaipur, Nov 5 Rajasthan unit BJP chief Madan Rathore, reacting sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about the Indian Army and the Election Commission, has said that when a 55-year-old "youth leader" loses direction and makes incoherent statements, the entire nation ends up paying the price for his recklessness.

Rathore alleged that whenever elections draw near, the Congress, as well as party MP Rahul Gandhi, resort to their "anti-national toolkit", targeting key democratic institutions such as the Constitution, the Judiciary, the Election Commission, and criticise even the Armed Forces. Their sole aim, he said, is to create confusion, spread anarchy, and undermine democracy for political gain.

Terming the Congress leader's accusations against the Election Commission as "false, baseless, and devoid of evidence:, Rathore said that if there were any discrepancies in the voter list, they should be reported to the poll panel with proof. "Instead, Rahul Gandhi prefers to level allegations publicly to mislead citizens," the BJP leader said.

Rathore added that Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly pulled up by the judiciary for making unfounded claims.

"He himself once admitted that protecting India's democracy is not his job -- proving that his real intent is to weaken it. He collaborates with foreign forces to damage India's democratic institutions. After spending months abroad, he returns only to apply the divisive ideas he absorbs there," the Rajasthan BJP chief remarked.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi's statements ahead of the Bihar elections reflect his frustration over an impending defeat.

"The Congress and the Grand Alliance know that loss is inevitable, and hence they are resorting to fabricated narratives about voter lists and foreign interference," Rathore said.

He accused the former Congress chief of consistently demoralising the armed forces, recalling similar remarks during the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor. "He has always sought to demoralise our brave soldiers," Rathore said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was following the British-era "divide and rule" policy by trying to fragment the nation along caste, religious, and regional lines.

"But he forgets that the people of India are guided by the spirit of Nation First," he asserted.

Concluding his remarks, Madan Rathore said the upcoming Bihar election results will send a clear message to Rahul Gandhi -- that the people of India will respond democratically to such "anti-national rhetoric".

