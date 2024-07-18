Directive on eateries for Kanwar Yatra reminds of Hitler era: Owaisi

Hyderabad, July 18 Condemning Uttar Pradesh Police's directive asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar to display their owners' names, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that it reminds of Hitler’s era in Nazi Germany when there was a boycott of Jewish business.

Calling it a social and economic boycott of Muslims, the Hyderabad MP said it reminds him of 'Judenboykott' (Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses).

“It feels as if we are living in 1930 in Hitler’s era. It reminds one of Judenboykott,” he said.

Terming the verbal order discriminatory, Owaisi dared the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government to issue a written order on this matter.

He also accused the BJP government of violating Article 17 of the Constitution by promoting untouchability.

"This is also a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution which provides the right to life and Article 19 which guarantees the right to livelihood, he said.

The AIMIM chief also claimed that after the verbal order, dhabas and hotels in Muzaffarnagar have removed many Muslim employees.

“Who has given you the power? Will you destroy the livelihoods of others? Will you work for only one community,” he asked.

Alleging that under the pressure of Hindutva organisations, people are being told not to go to shops owned by Muslims, Owaisi said, "There are Mcdonalds, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Cafe Coffee Day outlets on the Yatra route. Why were they not asked to display their owners’ names?

“This is discrimination against Muslims. The Constitution is being thrown to the wind.”

Meanwhile, the police in Muzaffarnagar issued a fresh advisory on Thursday, making it "voluntary" for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

In a post on X, Muzaffarnagar Police said they did not intend to create any religious discrimination, but only aimed to prevent any untoward situation when the devotees pass through the district.

