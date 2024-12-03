Disability not hindrance, rather a unique attribute: Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Dec 3 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday asserted that disability should not be seen as a hindrance rather as a unique attribute that can be transformed into a powerful asset with the right set of opportunities.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, CM Tamang said, "Disability should never be seen as a hindrance but rather as a unique attribute, a part of human diversity that enriches society. When provided with the right opportunities, support, and coordinated efforts, these attributes can transform into powerful assets that inspire innovation and drive progress."

"It is our moral duty to ensure that every individual, regardless of ability, has equal access to education, employment, healthcare, and public services," he added.

The Chief Minister stated, "On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, or differently-abled persons, we come together to celebrate the resilience, strength, and extraordinary contributions of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in building a more inclusive and compassionate world."

CM Tamang also reiterated that the state government remains resolute in its mission to create a society where barriers, both physical and societal, are dismantled. Through progressive policies, infrastructural accessibility, and empowerment programmes, we are committed to ensuring that PWDs can lead lives of dignity, independence, and purpose.

He said, "I urge all our dear citizens to embrace a mindset of inclusivity, where the abilities of every individual are recognised and celebrated. To the organisations, caregivers, Social Welfare Department, and advocates working tirelessly to uplift the lives of PWDs: your efforts are the cornerstone of this transformative journey."

CM Tamang mentioned, "Let us pledge to build a society that values every person's potential, one where we rise above stereotypes and limitations, and one that stands as a beacon of equality and empowerment."

Since 1992, the United Nations has supported the international observation of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. Around the world, it has been seen with differing degrees of success.

The purpose of the Day's celebration is to raise awareness of disability issues and rally support for the rights, dignity, and general well-being of people with disabilities.

Additionally, it aims to raise awareness of the benefits that come from integrating people with disabilities into all facets of political, social, economic, and cultural life. The term "International Day of Disabled Persons" was used until 2007.

