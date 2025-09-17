Discipline, dedication, deep knowledge are qualities that made him a leader who would take India to new heights: Defence Minister Singh

New Delhi, Sep 17 As the world celebrates the birthday of Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday praised the Prime Minister’s extraordinary qualities, saying that "God has sent him on Earth with a purpose." Recalling his early days with PM Modi, Singh lauded his imaginative capabilities, deep empathy, and emotional intelligence.

Taking to social media platform X with the hashtag #MyModiStory with a caption, Rajnath Singh said, "There are some experiences that shape the course of history. My first experience with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi was one such experience. In his speech in Jhansi, I saw the spark of future leadership.

"Discipline, dedication to the organisation, deep knowledge, and the courage to accept every challenge are the qualities that made him the leader who would take India to new heights. #MyModiStory."

He further shared the video post and talked about his journey with PM Modi, dating back to their early political days.

“Back when Murli Manohar Joshi was the National President and led the Yatra, Modi ji was working as its convenor,” Rajnath Singh said.

“It was during that time I met him in Jhansi. He spoke for just 3 to 4 minutes, but the way he presented his thoughts was extremely impressive. That day, I thought to myself 'if there is a future in BJP, it lies in Modi ji.'”

Defence Minister Singh, who served as the BJP’s National President from 2005 to 2009, recalled their regular interactions and highlighted PM Modi’s valuable inputs during party discussions.

“His suggestions were always sharp, practical, and immensely helpful.”

Describing PM Modi as a disciplined political worker, Defence Minister Singh shared a memory from the 2009 election campaign: “After the campaign ended, he came to my residence at Ashoka Road and said, ‘I’ve come to report back. I have fulfilled the responsibilities you entrusted me with.’ Such dedication is rare.”

Despite the pressures of politics, PM Modi has always maintained a cheerful demeanour, Defence Minister Singh said. “He’s always in a jolly mood. One would expect someone handling such a heavy workload to be tense, but he never shows stress.”

Speaking about the 2014 General Election campaign, Defence Minister Singh said, “When Modi ji was chosen to lead the BJP’s election campaign committee and later as the prime ministerial candidate, we travelled across 17-18 states together. His energy and ideas gave a whole new boost to the campaign.”

Rajnath Singh also revealed a lesser-known fact, that Narendra Modi had travelled to several foreign countries even before becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later the Prime Minister.

“He had this thirst for understanding not just India, but the world. From a young age, he explored other countries to learn about their culture and people. This kind of global awareness doesn’t come without divine grace,” he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's personal qualities, Defence Minister Singh said, “He has a vivid imagination and is deeply sympathetic. If he hears of a tragedy, his eyes well up instantly. He’s incredibly hardworking, and I genuinely believe that God sent him to Earth for a special purpose.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, Narendra Modi’s journey is a remarkable tale of grit and vision. Raised in modest circumstances, his father, Damodardas Modi, ran a tea stall at the local railway station, while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker. Modi has four brothers and a sister.

At 17, he left home to travel across India, seeking spiritual insight. He later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he imbibed discipline and a sense of service. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda, his outlook has always blended spirituality with nationalism.

PM Modi joined the BJP in 1985, served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, and became India’s Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He is currently serving his third consecutive term.

