Discom reconnects MP Hanuman Beniwal’s residence before Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 17 The electricity connection at the Nagaur residence of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and MP Hanuman Beniwal was restored by the Discom on Friday evening, following orders from a double bench of the Rajasthan High Court.

Discom Superintending Engineer Ashok Chaudhary said the double bench had slightly modified the earlier single bench order and directed that a bank guarantee of Rs 4 lakh be provided.

Although the order was issued on October 10, a copy reached the Discom only on Friday. The connection—registered in the name of the MP’s brother, Premsukh Beniwal—was reconnected the same evening.

Chaudhary added that Rs 2 lakh had already been deposited earlier, and the court directed that the matter be settled within 15 days. The Discom will be entitled to utilise the bank guarantee amount after the settlement process. The dispute began when an outstanding electricity bill of about Rs 11 lakh was raised for the MP’s residence.

Connection holder Premsukh Beniwal had deposited Rs 2 lakh in March 2025 and sought a settlement. Despite this, the Discom disconnected the power supply without prior notice nearly three months later—an action MP Beniwal termed “unjustified.”

Beniwal challenged the disconnection in the High Court, where a single bench initially ordered an upfront deposit of Rs 6 lakh.

The order was subsequently appealed before a double bench, which on October 10 directed reconnection of the power supply upon submission of a Rs 4 lakh bank guarantee.

MP Beniwal said that while the court had ruled in their favour, delays by the Discom forced them to run a generator for 105 days.

