Discord within 'Ghamandiya' out in the open: Bihar BJP in poster jibe

Patna, Sep 24 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar unit launched a fresh poster offensive at the INDIA bloc (RJD-Congress-Left alliance) in the state, claiming that there is intense discord within the alliance over seat-sharing and their only "purpose and mission" in the impending elections is to grab power by "whatever means".

Taking potshots at the 'ghamandiya' alliance, the BJP's Bihar unit shared a caricatured imagery reflecting the purported differences and divide within the bloc, ahead of Assembly elections.

The derisive poster shows all constituents of the outfit "raring for a brawl" while trying to corner maximum seats for themselves. The poster, in an apparent mockery of 'Voter Adhikhar Yatra' held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, hints that the INDIA bloc parties are engaged in a "mad scramble" over seat-sharing.

Sharing the poster, it wrote, "In Ghamandiya, there is intense discord, and preparations for a full-scale brawl are underway. Bihar is watching - the scramble for the chair continues."

"Satta hi maksad, swarth hi aadhar hai," (power is their sole objective and self-interest is the very foundation), it said further in a post, written in Hindi.

The lampooning of the INDIA bloc with a poster jibe comes in the backdrop of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party's highest decision-making body, being held in Patna on Wednesday.

Days ago, Rahul and Tejashwi already set the Opposition's tone and agenda for taking on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar by holding a two-week-long Vote Adhikar Yatra, where they sought to mobilise people over alleged vote theft and vote fraud in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision drive.

The CWC meet is expected to give strength to the Congress' "vote chori" charge and also support its claims on botched-up SIR exercise in Bihar.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also said, ahead of the CWC meet, that Bihar is at the crossroads between the politics of hope, social justice and development on one side, and hatred, violence, and histrionic unemployment and destruction of the Constitution on the other.

"Rahul, Tejashwi and INDIA alliance have already warned the people about the BJP's nefarious ways and fight against their efforts to rig the upcoming election," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor