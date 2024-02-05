Discussed CAG findings with Sitharaman: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Feb 5 Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Monday that he met Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and apprised her about the CAG’s findings on the non-submission of utilisation certificates by the West Bengal Government for funds spent in centrally-sponsored schemes.

Suvendu Adhikari reached the national Capital on Sunday and he is supposed to return to Kolkata on Monday night only to participate in the Budget Session of the state Assembly from Tuesday.

Informing about his meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman through a post on X, Adhikari said apart from CAG findings, he also discussed with the Finance Minister the issue of West Bengal not submitting a GST Audit Report since 2017.

“We had a discussion on the CAG Report which indicts the West Bengal Government on non-submission of Utilisation Certificates for funds worth ₹2.29 lakh crore and that WB Govt is the only State Govt which did not submit the GST Audit Report since 2017,” Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.

In another message on X, Suvendu Adhikari also informed about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, without divulging any details.

“Blessed to meet the Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I thank him for his precious time spared for me. Detailed discussion took place for almost 45 minutes regarding Bengal and several other political issues. Sought his support and guidance for the development of West Bengal,” his X message read.

