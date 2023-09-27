Discussed 'Kejriwal model of governance' with Harvard students & professors: AAP MLA

New Delhi, Sep 27 AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar, Durgesh Pathak, who was invited by the Harvard University to participate in a scholar programme, said that he had the opportunity to discuss the 'Kejriwal model of governance' with the university's students and professors.

Pathak said that discussions on Kejriwal's model of governance are happening internationally, which is a matter of pride for the entire country.

"Today, I feel even more proud that the Aam Aadmi Party's fame has reached a prestigious university like Harvard. Experiencing the deep interest of the American people in the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal has brought me great joy," he said.

"The impact of the work of the Kejriwal government, which has been working for the welfare of the people of Delhi for the past eight years, is being acknowledged globally. Today, the popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance has reached the US.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has earned this reputation by working for the people. First of all, I would like to thank Harvard University for inviting me to discuss the Kejriwal model of governance in their scholar programme," Pathak said.

He added, "I had the opportunity to discuss with the students, alumni, and professors of the prestigious who have keen interest in the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. We had engaging discussions on healthcare, education, MCD, democracy, and more."

--IANS

