Discussion begins on Ram temple in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 10 Discussion has started in the Lok Sabha on the Ram temple that was inaugurated with a grand Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on January 22.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while giving information about the special discussion in the House under Rule 193 on the historical construction of Ram Temple and the consecration of Ram Lalla, said that today an important topic -- a topic of historical importance -- is being discussed.

BJP MP Satyapal Singh, while presenting the proposal for discussion on Ram Temple, said that Lord Ram is not only for Hindus, Lord Ram belongs to everyone; Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us and is also an inspiration for all of us.

He said that it is his great misfortune to propose in this great House the historic work of construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the House when he will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Ram Mandir, as the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha election concludes on Saturday.

The government is bringing a motion on Ram Temple in Upper House and Lower House on Saturday which is the last day of the interim budget session of Parliament.

This discussion will bring to a close the proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The BJP issued a three-line whip on Friday, directing its MPs to be present in both Houses on Saturday.

The parliament will pass a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor