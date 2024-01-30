'Discussions on hijab ban in Raj schools, Govt seeks report from other states'

Jaipur, Jan 30 If political sources are to be believed, preparations are being made in Rajasthan to ban hijab in government schools in Rajasthan.

As per sources, a report on hijab ban will be prepared at a high level in the Education Department and sent to Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Party workers said that Dilawar has sought a report from the department regarding the status of hijab ban in other states and its effects in Rajasthan.

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena has also said that hijab should be banned in government and private schools and madrasas.

After studying the patterns of other states, a status report on the possibilities of hijab ban will be sent to the minister.

After getting the green signal from higher ups, a final decision on banning the hijab will be taken in the schools of Rajasthan, said party workers.

Dr. Meena said, “I will talk to the Chief Minister on this. When the Mughal invaders came here, they started this tradition in our country. The DNA of Indian Muslims is also ours. Burqa and hijab are not acceptable in any way in our country. When hijab and burqa are not acceptable in Muslim countries, then why should we adopt them? Our MLA has raised this issue. There is dress code in police and schools also. Like this, some police officer will sit in the police station tomorrow wearing kurta and pyjama. There is a rule for everything.”

On December 31, 2021, there was a controversy in a college in Udupi District of Karnataka over the ban on hijab. When this controversy escalated, in February 2022, the then Karnataka Government had banned all types of clothes and items with religious identity in schools and colleges.

The order argued that any clothing or item that would disturb equality, integrity and public law and order would not be allowed to be worn in schools.

The Karnataka High Court had upheld the decision to ban hijab in schools and colleges and said that the dress code in schools and colleges was correct.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor