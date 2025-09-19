Disha Patani House Firing: Two Minor Boys Arrested by Delhi Police for Shooting at Actress's Bareilly Residence

The Delhi Police Special Cell has detained two minors in connection with the firing incident linked to the Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. Officials confirmed that the accused were involved in the gunshots fired on September 12. As per the police, both minors were recruited through Facebook.The Special Cell carried out the operation after gathering intelligence and tracking the activities of the two accused. Further investigations are underway to identify the larger network behind the incident and whether more people were involved.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police had released photos of two absconding shooters identified as Nakul and Vijay, both of whom conducted reconnaissance before the attack. According to police sources, the two were captured on CCTV cameras at a petrol pump in Bareilly on September 9 (Tuesday), and their search remains ongoing. Investigations show that between September 6 and 12, the shooters visited Bareilly three to four times, with the final reconnaissance conducted on September 11, followed by the firing on September 12.

The firing incident was part of a plot orchestrated by gangster Goldy Brar and his associate Rohit Godara from abroad. Acting through a handler, they sent five shooters from Bareilly to create panic through the attack on the actress’s residence. All five shooters had checked into the Punjab Hotel in Bareilly on September 11, but one had to return due to illness, leaving four to carry out the plan.Earlier on Wednesday evening, two shooters were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad. The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, officials.