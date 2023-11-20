Disheartening to see Cong turncoat Sequeira in cabinet: Tagore

Panaji, Nov 20 A day after Aleixo Sequeira was sworn in as a minister in the BJP-led state government, Congress in-charge of Goa Manickam Tagore on Monday slammed him for "betraying" Goa and its people.

Sharing a video of 2022 Assembly polls, showing Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira promising never to leave the party after getting elected, Tagore said "political promises being compromised, betraying the trust of the people. When you can betray Nuvem voters, when will you betray Goa for more?" .

Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira had allegedly said, "I promise you that I will not leave the Congress Party and betray people if I get elected." "Disheartening to witness the induction of turncoat Congress MLA Sequeira into the Sawant-led Cabinet. A stark reminder of political promises being compromised, betraying the trust of the people. Congress stands with the voters of Nuvem and the People of Goa," Tagore posted on X.

Former Power Minister Aleixo Sequeira was on Sunday sworn in as a minister in the BJP-led government after PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him.

On September 14, last year, Sequeira, along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly House.

Since then there was speculation in political circles that Sequeira along with Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo and Sankalp Amonkar may get the ministries.

Sources said that Sequeira, who was a senior leader in the Congress, was promised a cabinet berth at the time of his joining the BJP.

Hence, one of the commitments given to the eight members group was fulfilled on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after he was sworn in as a minister, Sequeira said that he will do whatever he can in the interest of the people of the state. "We will win both the seats of Lok Sabha," he said.

Meanwhile, an election video of Aleixo Sequeira promising people that he will not leave the Congress party has gone viral.

