'Dishonest process': Tejashwi hints at possible poll boycott over SIR 'manipulation'

New Delhi, July 23 Raising the political stakes in poll-bound Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of the opposition Mahagathbandhan boycotting the upcoming state elections, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being used to manipulate the voter list in favour of the ruling NDA.

In an exclusive interview with IANS from Patna, the RJD leader accused the Election Commission of acting under the BJP’s influence and undermining the democratic process.

"If the BJP wants to run the government using fake voter lists, then just give them an extension. What’s the point of holding elections if the entire process is dishonest?" Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Boycott is an option, but we will think about it. We will consult our alliance partners and the public before taking a final call," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Election Commission for not addressing concerns raised by the Opposition, claiming that genuine voters are being deleted from the rolls while the EC is busy showcasing inflated revision figures before the Supreme Court.

"Earlier voters chose the government, now the government is choosing voters," he said, calling the exercise a “fraudulent drive.”

The statement comes amid uproar in the Bihar Assembly, where RJD and other opposition party MLAs demanded a full-fledged debate on the SIR process. "Bihar is the cradle of democracy, and attempts are being made to strangle it," Tejashwi Yadav alleged, blaming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for silencing discussion on the issue.

He also backed Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of electoral manipulation in other states, citing instances where dozens of voters were registered at a single BJP worker’s address.

Despite ongoing alliance uncertainties, Tejashwi Yadav confirmed that seat-sharing and leadership decisions within the INDIA bloc have been finalised and will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, he dismissed the NDA’s constant reference to "jungle raj" as a diversion from real issues. "Nitish Ji is fighting his last election. The JD-U is collapsing. No one can stop that now," he added.

