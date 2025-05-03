Displaying 'Hindu terror', 'Gayab' posters made Cong leaders heroes in Pakistan: Union Minister

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 3 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, has hit out at the Congress and said that some Congress leaders have become heroes in Pakistan when it comes to terrorism.

Talking to the media on Friday in Karnataka's Hubballi, the Union Minister said, "While Kashmir's attack was branded as "Hindu terror" and the Mumbai attack was blamed on the RSS, they (Congress leaders) shamelessly put up "Gayab" posters and cheered Pakistan's joy. Isn't this an act of treason?"

"On one hand, they say they support any action the Central government takes against terrorism, but on the other hand, they speak in the tone of Pakistan. They go even beyond the statements of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he added.

He alleged that three Ministers of the Karnataka government, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have now become heroes in Pakistan.

"Pakistanis are celebrating comments made by Robert Vadra and others. They are giving room for Pakistan to claim that it was not behind the Kashmir terror attack. They are even saying there are hundreds of reasons to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Shouldn't they feel ashamed? Don't they have even a shred of patriotism?" Union Minister Joshi asked.

"A Congress leader had posted a "Gayab" poster on social media in connection with the Pahalgam attack, becoming a hero in Pakistan. But later, the tweet was deleted. If you were so honest, why did you delete it? Isn't this treason?" Joshi asked.

Regarding the Pahalgam attack, the Union Minister questioned the security failure and the lack of intelligence.

"Did you have intel that five or six women would come to protest in Belagavi against the 'Gayab' poster war? Didn't you have any intelligence during the Mumbai attacks under the UPA regime?" he said, while responding to Congress-led state government.

"In a democracy, protests and counter-protests are common. As public figures, we must be ready to face such situations," he added, while chiding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Union Minister said that CM Siddaramaiah seems to have forgotten history.

"He once waved black flags against former PM late Indira Gandhi. Now he's become Chief Minister in her party. Look at how far you've come."

He also alleged that Siddaramaiah has lost patience due to internal conflicts with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

"That frustration is making him raise his hand against officials wherever he goes. He's crossed the limit of arrogance. He even threatens journalists," the Union Minister said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central government had directed the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in India.

"All other states are sending them (Pakistani nationals) back to their native country. How many people have you sent back from Karnataka? Give us an answer. Don't speak irresponsibly," Joshi demanded.

"Terrorists, wherever they are, will be hunted down and eliminated," the Union Minister emphasised.

"Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have stated this. Our government is committed to this. We will not spare terrorists or their supporters. We will track them down and strike," he warned.

The Union Minister said, "Terrorist activity is not at the level it was during the UPA regime. Across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism has been curbed by 80 per cent. When the Mumbai attack happened, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani said they would fully support any action the Central government takes and urged them to act firmly. He stayed true to those words. But today, the Congress says one thing and does another. This is unfortunate for the country."

He accused CM Siddaramaiah's followers of irresponsibly making childish remarks, pretending to be defence experts.

"No matter whose government it is, justifying terrorism is never right. Chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and portraying themselves as Pakistan supporters amounts to treason," he charged.

The Union Minister said, "Pakistan-backed terrorists launched the Pahalgam attack to destroy development and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, and to create unrest in the country. But India is not a weak nation. We have already taken steps in response. The terrorists will be punished. We are preparing to take this up even at the global level."

