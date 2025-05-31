Disproportionate assets case: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials' properties in 7 districts

Bengaluru, May 31 The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on Saturday across seven districts in the state, at the residences and properties of several government officials in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The raids are underway in Udupi, Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, and Davanagere districts.

Sources confirmed that the raids are being carried out at the residences, offices, and properties of multiple officials, including the District Manager attached to the Devraj Urs Development Corporation; a First Division Assistant (FDA) at the Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner's Office; an executive engineer in Ballari; the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Bada Panchayat near Shiggaon in Haveri; an accounts officer with the Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company (Mescom); the Planning Officer at the Nirmiti Kendra in Gadag; and the Superintendent Engineer attached to the Public Works Department (PWD) in Dharwad.

Lokayukta officials are conducting raids at six different locations linked to the Nirmiti Kendra Planning Officer in Gadag. These include his residence, office, as well as the homes of his son-in-law and brother-in-law.

Additional raids are being carried out at the residences of close relatives in Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district and in Haveri district.

The raids are being led by Lokayukta DySP Vijaya Biradar.

Sources confirmed that the authorities have seized property documents, a large quantity of gold, and silver articles.

In Kalaburagi city, the residence of the Superintendent Engineer attached to the PWD in Dharwad, located in Husseni Garden, was also raided.

The officer had previously served as an executive engineer in Kalaburagi. Raids have also been conducted at the residence of his brother, as well as at his office and properties located in Ballari and Basavakalyan.

According to sources, officials found property documents related to 25 acres of land on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city. They also recovered documents pertaining to a petrol bunk located on Kalaburagi Airport Road and a crusher industry licensed in his name.

In the Bagalkot district, the residence of an FDA working at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, located in Amingarh town, was raided. The authorities also searched a jewellery store and are verifying ownership documents. Sources confirmed that significant seizures were made during the operation.

In the Haveri district, Lokayukta officials raided the Bada Gram Panchayat office in Shiggaon taluk. They are also examining documents at the PDO's residence, and a separate raid is underway at his residence in Dharwad.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of the Mescom accounts officer in Karkala town. Additionally, searches were carried out at his office and five other locations, including the homes of his relatives.

