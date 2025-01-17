Disputed Karnataka shrine: Cong govt holds meeting to find solution

Bengaluru, Jan 17 In a major development, the Congress-led Karnataka government on Friday said it was determined to find a permanent solution to the controversial Datta Peetha Bababudangiri Dargah dispute.

A consultation meeting was held on the issue at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall in Bengaluru by state Home Minister G. Parameshwara with legislators, representatives, and religious leaders from Chikkamagaluru district to discuss the ongoing Special Leave Petition (SLP) related to the Datta Peetha Bababudangiri Dargah dispute, currently pending before the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, opinions and suggestions from the representatives, religious leaders, and leaders of various organisations from Chikkamagaluru were taken.

Minister Parameshwara declared that the issue required a permanent resolution with proper documentation of all relevant records. The government has decided to address this matter promptly to maintain peace and harmony in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Home Minister stated, “The Datta Peetha Bababudangiri Dargah, located on the Chandra Drona Hill in Karnataka, has been a symbol of religious harmony. While peaceful religious events took place here until 1975, subsequent years have seen disputes and controversies.”

“The government has made several attempts to resolve this issue. We have seen both Hindu and Muslim communities take the matter to court. Committees and cabinet sub-committees were formed to examine records and present them before the court. Some individuals have now taken the issue to the Supreme Court,” he explained.

“Our government is determined to resolve the Datta Peetha Bababudangiri Dargah dispute permanently. The cabinet sub-committee formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already held four meetings and reviewed numerous documents. On January 7, the Supreme Court directed the government to submit its opinion by March 24.

“In light of this, we consulted with representatives and religious leaders from Chikkamagaluru to gather their opinions and suggestions. Next week, the cabinet sub-committee will convene to review the inputs and documentation. We will submit the required information to the court, and further actions will be taken based on the court’s decision,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Energy Minister K.J. George, Revenue Minister Krishna

The controversial site was often referred to as Karnataka's 'Ayodhya'. Though the shrine symbolized the harmony of Hindus and Muslims, it has become a centre of crisis and struggle for over three decades.

Datta Peetha, the shrine in Chikkamagaluru has been a pilgrimage spot for both Hindus and Muslims. The BJP, however, is demanding that the site be declared a Hindu temple.

Before 1964, the shrine was revered by both Hindus and Muslims. It symbolised Sufi culture and the unity of Hindu and Islam cultures. The shrine was known as Shree Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. What was a pilgrimage spot for the two faiths has become a disputed site between Hindus and Muslims.

Hindus consider the hill to be the final resting place of Dattatreya, the Muslims believe the dargah is one of the earliest centres of Sufism in south India. They believe that Sufi saint Dada Hayat Mirkalandar has lived there for years.

Irrespective of the controversy, the local coffee planters before the harvest visit the shrine and offer worship. Fakir Bababudan, a Sufi saint of the 17th century from Yemen, who settled at the shrine, is credited with planting the first coffee seeds in the Indian sub-continent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor