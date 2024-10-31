'Disrespect to Constitution': Jammu BJP criticises NC for boycotting UT foundation day

Jammu, Oct 31 Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday slammed the National Conference (NC) for its decision to boycott the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day, calling the move a "disrespectful to the Constitution."

The National Conference, under the leadership of newly-elected Omar Abdullah, declared its intent to boycott the day, which it labelled a "day of humiliation" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has consistently advocated for the return of full statehood, opposing Jammu and Kashmir's 2019 transition to a Union Territory.

In response, Kavinder Gupta pointed out the inconsistency in the NC's position.

"The National Conference and Congress contested the recent elections, took oaths of office, and are currently enjoying the privileges under the Constitution of the Union Territory. But now they refuse to acknowledge UT Foundation Day. This raises questions about whether they're misleading the people," Gupta told IANS.

"Their opposition seems rooted in the fact that the UT was formed under the BJP-led government. If they objected, they shouldn't have contested elections within the UT framework or accepted the oath. Their refusal now to participate in the day's observance disrespects the Constitution," he said.

Gupta went on to suggest that the National Conference and Congress Party should issue an apology, asserting that their actions were "neither beneficial for Jammu and Kashmir nor for their own political future."

Earlier, speaking to IANS, NC leader Bashir Ahmad explained the party's stance, calling UT Foundation Day a day of "humiliation" for J&K's residents.

"On this day, the people of Jammu and Kashmir lost their statehood. It's a day for officials and bureaucracy, not for the people. From this point, J&K's destruction began," he said, adding that it holds no relevance for the local population.

Ahmad further highlighted that the NC views statehood as a democratic necessity, echoing calls for its restoration. He cited statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who have indicated a potential return to statehood at an "appropriate time."

He urged that the people's mandate should be respected, adding, "Statehood should be restored as soon as possible so that the elected government can operate effectively for the people's benefit."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor