Disruptions in Parliament 'aberrations' in democracy, says Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha

Disruptions in the Parliament Houses are aberrations in democracy and freedom of media is indispensable for the successful functioning of democracy, said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Saturday here in Parliament premises.

The Deputy Chairman said that media is a vital interface between the Parliament and the people of the country while inaugurating a two-day sensitization programme for media persons covering parliamentary proceedings.

Addressing the programme that was attended by over 40 journalists from various print and electronic media organisations, Harivansh stated that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy which has an important role in strengthening the democratic institutions and processes.

He described media as a vital interface between the Parliament and the People of the country and stated that both the Parliament and the media complement each other and both cannot function effectively without each other in a democracy.

While recognizing the importance of information technology revolution, Harivansh stated that print, electronic, digital and social media and FM Radio have a wider reach and helped in bringing political debates closer to the people that augur well for promoting participatory democracy.

Quoting the former Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Late Krishan Kant's views on the Parliament and media, Harivansh stated that the functions of media are to entertain, inform and educate.

The Deputy Speaker stated that former Chairman of Rajya Sabha Late Krishan Kant described the relationship between Parliament and the media in the context of Mahabharata and Gita where Parliament was called Dharmakshetra.

He considered Sanjay and Babhruvahan, the famous characters of the 'Mahabharat' together as performing the role of media.

Harivansh termed disruptions in the House as aberrations in democracy affecting the credibility and dignity of legislative institutions.

He said that media has every right to highlight these challenges of democratic institutions, and added that serious and constructive discussions of members should also get space in media.

Harivansh said that it is very important to highlight the issues of public importance raised in the House, important recommendations made by Parliamentary Committees and constructive work done by Members of Parliament to sustain public trust and confidence.

He stated that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized the need for effective use of precious Parliamentary time to increase the productivity of the House and to restore public trust in Parliamentary institutions.

Harivansh asserted that freedom is never absolute and freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions.

He said that protection has been provided to the press and media under article 361A of the Constitution of India and the Parliamentary Proceedings (Protection of Publication Act, 1977) to publish substantially two reports of the proceedings of Parliament unless the publication is proved to have been made with malice. "Despite these constitutional and legal provisions, the Parliament and the Press sometimes come into conflict with each other in an attempt to defend their independence."

He later stressed the need to strike the right balance between these two institutions.

The Deputy Chairman mentioned that while reporting the proceedings of the House, it is necessary to understand the procedural dynamics along with the procedure, precedents and practices and stressed the need for objective and unbiased reporting on what takes place on the floor of the House with utmost care and restraint in a correct perspective.

Harivansh also emphasized the need for proper coverage of the Committee Reports and added that Parliamentary Committees function in a nonpartisan manner and examine schemes and budgets of the Government.

"But the Committee reports get less media coverage," he said.

Speaking on the reporting of budgets, Harivansh said that media makes extensive coverage of budget, however, there is relatively less reporting on its expenditure part. Therefore, the Deputy Chairman urged media to make comprehensive coverage of the budget expenditure.

Harivansh further noted that the media should focus not only on the outcome of the Bills but also on debates where members express diverse views.

He further stated that answers to the questions asked by Members in the Parliament contain valuable information in not only making citizens more aware of the policies of the Government but can also empower journalists for their work.

On this occasion, P. C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha while delivering a welcome address said that media plays a major role in bringing Parliament closer to the people by reporting on the activities of Parliament.

He added that Parliament and media are two important pillars of modern democracy and both perform important roles and responsibilities in strengthening the Parliamentary system of governance.

( With inputs from ANI )

