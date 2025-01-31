Dissonance within AAP govt on existence of tanker mafia: Report

New Delhi, Jan 31 There is a cognitive dissonance within the AAP leadership over the tanker mafia's existence and menace in Delhi which is not just fighting a crisis of water but a crisis of governance, said a report 'Citizen's Guide – Decoding Delhi's Water Woes 2025' released on Friday.

The report, prepared by public-oriented experts, highlights Chief Minister Atishi's earlier statement of June 2024 about "collusion" between Delhi Jal Board officials and the mafia - confirming the existence of the tanker mafia. At the same time, it captures AAP leader and former CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim in a pre-poll podcast that "private" tanker mafia had been eliminated.

With one leader of the ruling AAP in denial and the other exposing the tanker mafia's "misdeeds", it took this Report, based on field surveys conducted in early January 2025, to confirm the existence of a thriving "tanker mafia" in the city.

The report also pointed to alleged kickbacks being common in DJB offices for the suspected diversion of treated water from government pipelines or borewells to private tankers.

"The DJB's inaction in addressing complaints or in taking legal action against known offenders fosters an environment where the tanker mafia can operate with relative impunity," said the Report.

As a remedy, the report suggested that the best strategy to combat the mafia is to ensure government-supplied water reaches all areas efficiently, reducing the need for private, often high-cost, or low-quality water supply.

Pointing towards alleged corruption in the water supply utility, the Report said, "There have been serious allegations of DJB officials - including the CEO himself, colluding with the tanker mafia."

As a solution, it suggested that the authorities need to thoroughly investigate allegations of corruption within the DJB and prosecute anyone found to be involved in potentially enabling this.

"This level of criminality often involves some level of political protection or patronage (within the Delhi government), which also needs to be investigated," said the report, hinting at the alleged involvement of leaders and minister of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in shielding the tanker mafia.

Delhi's health indicators also point to the city's contaminated water supply pushing residents towards a slow death.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda recently highlighted the prevalence of water-borne diseases in Delhi, claiming that in 2023-24 over 20,000 cases of diarrhoea and jaundice were reported.

The Health Minister pointed out that in 2022-23, at least 15,252 people fell sick due to contaminated water.

The report also found that Mohalla Clinics in East Delhi recorded a sharp rise in waterborne diseases, with typhoid cases doubling over the past year.

"Low-income groups (LIGs) are disproportionately impacted, relying on tanker water or unregulated borewells. Residents in areas like Sangam Vihar face higher incidences of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and skin infections, alongside escalating costs for bottled water, RO purifiers, or private tankers," said the report.

This report was initiated to independently assess water quality, motivated by increasing public distrust in DJB’s daily testing reports and escalating health and economic burdens on residents. This analysis, conducted in early January 2025, unravelled the gravity of the crisis. Of the 30 water samples collected from across the city, 23 were found unfit for consumption.

