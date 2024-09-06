Distribution of 1,200 truckloads of relief material underway in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Sep 6 In a massive exercise to supply relief material to people in Andhra Pradesh's flood-affected Vijayawada, the authorities on Friday sent about 1,200 vehicles laden with ration kits to flood-hit areas in the city.

The vehicles were lined up on BRTS roads since the early hours of the day and were later sent to various parts of the flood-affected areas in the city for free distribution of ration.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchan Naidu, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh launched the distribution of free ration kits. Each ration kit contains 25 kg of rice, one kg tur dal, one kg sugar, two kg onion, two kg potatoes, and one litre palm oil.

The departments of Civil Supplies and Revenue made arrangements to distribute kits in coordination with the police.

Civil Supplies Minister Manohar said a total of 1,200 vehicles laden with relief material left for all the affected areas. The vehicles were sent under the e-pass of the Public Distribution System (PDS). E-pass is aimed at checking the diversion of essential commodities. The Minister said those who do not have ration cards will be provided relief material on the basis of Aadhaar cards. He said arrangements were made to ensure that every household gets the relief kit.

Authorities brought 400 trucks laden with rice from East Godavari for distribution among affected families in Vijayawada. A total of 3.50 lakh bags of rice were transported to Vijayawada. Every family will get 25 kg of rice.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with ministers and officials on relief measures for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. The officials briefed him on the sanitary works being carried out in the affected areas. He directed the officials to accelerate the process of cleaning the roads, colonies and affected houses using fire engines. Naidu enquired about the ongoing work to plug the breaches to Budameru rivulet in which the Engineering Task Force of the Indian Army is actively participating. Two trenches have already been filled while the officials were finding it difficult to fill the third one.

However, with the help of the Army officials, the work is going on at a fast pace. The Chief Minister also enquired about the restoration of power supply, telephone signals and supply of drinking water through tankers besides the supply of essentials.

