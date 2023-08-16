Distribution of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad to begin in a week

Hyderabad, Aug 16 Distribution of 70,000 houses built in Hyderabad under double bedroom housing scheme of the Telangana government will begin within a week.

The distribution among beneficiaries will be taken up in five to six phases and the first phases will begin within a week. This was decided at a meeting Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao had with other ministers and officials on Wednesday.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md. Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, and Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) participated in the review meeting.

The officials informed the Ministers that construction of 70,000 homes was completed and they are ready for distribution. The officials said that the process of handing over the houses to eligible beneficiaries is progressing at a brisk pace and the verification process of applicants who have already submitted their applications is nearing completion.

Minister KTR said that as against the target to construct one lakh 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits, 75,000 double-bedroom houses were constructed. Of these, nearly 4,500 houses were already handed over to in-situ beneficiaries. Nearly 70,000 houses which are ready to be handed over to the beneficiaries will be distributed in five to six phases.

Stating that the city public are eagerly awaiting the distribution of 2BHK houses, the ministers gave some suggestions regarding distribution of the houses.

The ministers said that officials are identifying the beneficiaries by conducting field visits devoid of any political interference. The ministers also discussed the identification of beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and the need to expedite the process of taking the scheme forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor