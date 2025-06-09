District, constituency-level units launched to implement 'Swarna Andhra vision'

Amaravati, June 9 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated Vision Action Plan units in all 26 districts and 175 Assembly constituencies, making a formal launch of the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision.

He said that until now, MLAs had no dedicated government office at the constituency level, and that gap has now been filled through these units. Each unit will be staffed with a team of nine members, and Rs 10 lakh has been allocated per office for its operations.

Addressing MPs, MLAs, District Collectors, and officials during a virtual inauguration from the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister called on them to drive the implementation of this vision forward. He described this initiative as a valuable opportunity for MLAs and encouraged them to make citizens active participants in the transformation journey.

"Each Constituency Vision Action Plan Unit will be chaired by the local MLA," the Chief Minister said. A Special Officer will serve as Executive Vice-Chairperson. Other members will include the local MLC, Municipal/Urban Panchayat Chairperson, RDO/Sub-Collector, Tahsildar, MPDO, and Municipal Commissioner.

He mentioned that to ensure holistic growth, the state has identified ten priority development sectors, which will receive focused attention. These sectors are agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and horticulture, industries, commerce, and logistics, services sector & IT, healthcare and medical infrastructure, education and skill development, environment and natural resource management, infrastructure – roads, water projects, housing, urban and rural development and governance efficiency and digital governance.

"Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a 'Healthy, Wealthy, and Happy' state. These ten pillars will shape every initiative we undertake, ensuring inclusive, technology-driven, and sustainable progress across sectors," the Chief Minister asserted.

"We’re delivering over 400 government services via WhatsApp Governance. Within two months, all services will be available through Mitra. The vision is being implemented at the state, district, constituency, and secretariat levels," Naidu said.

The CM said that the Planning Department, GAD, ITE&C, RTGS, the Village/Ward Secretariat System, Finance, I&PR, and the CMO are working together to monitor and implement the Vision Action Plans. A 5-year roadmap has been developed for all 26 districts.

He emphasised that the state must not only pursue the long-term Swarna Andhra 2047 vision but also prepare a clear 4-year action plan.

The CM revealed that MSME parks will be set up in each constituency and Ratan Tata Hubs in Amaravati. "We are focusing heavily on the services sector. As incomes grow, more welfare schemes can be implemented. Technology is being integrated into governance, which should be rooted in a humanitarian outlook."

