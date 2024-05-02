Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations

Kolkata, May 2 Going by the trend for the last many years, the districts in West Bengal dominated the list of top ten rankers in the state board secondary examination conducted by the WBBSE this year leaving behind capital Kolkata once again.

A total of 57 successful candidates have figured in the list of top 10 rankers, the majority of them are from the districts of the state.

Only one from Kolkata has figured in the list of top ten rankers. Of the 57 examinees, who are among the first ten rankers, eight are from South 24 Parganas district, the highest among all districts

In terms of pass percentage too, the districts of West Bengal have dominated the state capital. In terms of pass percentage, Kalimpong district is the best performer followed by East Midnapore in the second position and Kolkata in the third position.

Announcing the results for the 2024 state board examination on Thursday, WBBSE president Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said the pass percentage this year has increased to 86.31 per cent from 86.15 per cent last year.

He also said that the examination process has been cancelled for 45 examinees. The results of two examinees have been kept on hold.

The topper this year is Chandrachur Sen, from Rambhola High School in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal who scored 693 out of 700. In the second position is Purulia District School’s Samyapriyo Guru scoring 692 out of 700.

