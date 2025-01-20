Divided in Delhi, united for UP by-poll: SP and Cong vow unity for Milkipur, eye victory

New Delhi, Jan 20 Ahead of Milkipur by-elections, slated for February 5 along with Delhi Assembly polls, the INDIA bloc on Monday exuded confidence over its performance in the upcoming electoral contest. SP and Congress, both INDIA bloc constituents stated that they remain united for the Milkipur by-polls and will get the better of rival BJP in upcoming by-elections.

The results of the bypoll, along with the Delhi Assembly elections, will be announced on February 8.

The Milkipur by-election is seen as a critical contest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), especially after the high-stakes November 2024 by-elections in nine Assembly seats, which featured intense campaigns by both parties.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Awadhesh Prasad, who won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections. Prasad's victory over BJP's Lallu Singh marked a significant political shift in Ayodhya (Faizabad), making the Milkipur bypoll a crucial test for both parties.

Speaking to IANS, Awadhesh Prasad emphasised the people's role in determining the election's outcome.

"This election is not just about the Samajwadi Party, Awadhesh Prasad, or Akhilesh Yadav. The public has taken it into their own hands, and no one can alter the result," he said.

Prasad highlighted the party's robust campaign efforts, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav actively monitoring developments and senior leaders, including Dimple Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, expected to campaign.

He stressed the importance of free and fair voting, describing the election as a "temple of democracy" and an opportunity to set an example.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai echoed the confidence of the INDIA bloc, stating, "We are standing together strongly in Milkipur. The INDIA bloc candidate, fielded by the SP, will undoubtedly secure victory. Wherever support is needed, Congress will provide it."

The BJP has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan, a lawyer, as its candidate to face SP nominee Ajit Prasad, the son of Awadhesh Prasad. Paswan's selection ends speculation about the BJP's strategy and sets the stage for a high-stakes contest.

The BJP's loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, despite the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was a significant setback, challenging the party's dominance in a region considered its stronghold.

In the coming days, Ayodhya's Milkipur constituency is expected to witness intense campaigning by leaders from both BJP and SP, as the two parties vie for supremacy in this politically charged contest.

