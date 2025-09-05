Divine threads: PM Modi and Lord Ram woven into silk masterpiece

Yeola (Maharashtra), Sep 5 In what is being described as fusion of devotion, artistry, and resilience, a differently-abled Paithani weaver from Yeola, Shakti Danej, in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, has created a beautiful silk masterpiece featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Ram.

The remarkable design has captured attention far beyond the weaving community. It is now being talked about and admired across various spectrum in public and politics.

Woven into the rich fabric of the traditional Paithani saree, the artwork depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the name of Lord Ram inscribed beside him.

At the same time, a symbolic image of Lord Ram gazes at him from behind. A powerful visual metaphor reflecting the spiritual and cultural connection between the leader and the deity is presented in the piece of art.

According to Danej, it took him nearly one and a half months of meticulous hand-weaving to bring this vision to life.

What makes the work even more inspiring and appealing is that Shakti Danej is differently-abled, yet his determination and skill have turned a piece of silk into a canvas of national pride and religious sentiment.

Speaking to IANS about what inspired him to create such an art, Danej said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of crores of devotees by making the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a reality. This Paithani is my way of expressing gratitude and reverence -- both for Shri Ram and for the Prime Minister.”

Danej now hopes to personally present this unique Paithani creation to Prime Minister Modi as a token of respect and appreciation. He believes that this gesture will not only honour PM Modi’s efforts but also shine a light on the rich heritage of Paithani weaving and the extraordinary contributions of differently-abled artisans.

The saree has already become a topic of discussion in artistic and political circles alike, and many are hoping that Danej’s dream of meeting the Prime Minister will soon come true.

